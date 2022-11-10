Voter registration form of 114 teachers rejected

Aurangabad: A total of 12,630 teachers from the district have registered as voters for the Marathwada Teachers Constituency elections. The registration process began on October first.

Those teachers who have completed three years service during the last six years are eligible to register as voters for the election.

The last date for registration is December 30. A total of 114 teachers' application forms were rejected. The election will be held in the New Year.

A total of 11,000 voters registered in 2017 and 12,630 teachers registered as voters to date for the ensuing election.

Nearly 1630 new voters were added to the district. However, the final figure of voters will be released after the scrutiny of all the application forms.

Box

Tehsil-wise voters

The tehsil-wise registered voters' strength is as follows; Paithan (897), Phulambri (375), Sillod (1107), Soyegaon (247), Kannad (978), Khuldabad (413), Aurangabad rural (6,448), Gangapur (1339) and Vaijapur (844).