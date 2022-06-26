Wakfs Board CEO Anees resigns from post

Aurangabad, June 26:

Chief Executive Officer of Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBW) Anees Shaikh submitted his resignation to the Government. According to details, a group was targeting him for the past few days.

Allegations were also made against him on Social media. Fed up with this, he decided to resign from the post. No one was ready to work as CEO of the Board. The then Wakfs Minister Nawab Malik made special efforts in 2020 to bring Anees Shaikh to work with the Board.

After taking the charge, Anees Shaikh started making major changes in the MSBW. He had launched a campaign against the land mafia who encroached on Board’s land. He succeeded in taking back some encroached lands while in a few cases, he lodged criminal cases against the mafia.

A total of 178 posts are vacant in MSBW. He had obtained permission from the Government to fill the posts. the process of developing a separate online software was underway.

Board members supported him in actions against the land mafia. As everything was going well, allegations were made against him on social media. He was upset because of this.

Talking to media persons, Anees said that the recruitment of 178 posts will be done transparently as the process of developing software is at the final stage.

“Zero pendency system will be adopted in the MSBW administration. The work was going on some good things which will remain incomplete,” he said. There was a racket of doing irregularities in the Board for the past many years. During his two-year tenure, there was fear among these persons. Anees was proving a hurdle for those who were involved in irregularities. So, such people started targeting Shaikh. The reliable sources from the Board said that Anees became victim to them.