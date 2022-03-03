Walked 30 km in minus 7 degree temperature amidst fear

Six students from Aurangabad and one student from Buldhana district return

Auragabad, March 3:

Six students from Aurangabad and one student from Buldhana district returned from Ukraine on Thursday. The students recalled their 7 day struggle as they approached the border. A student named Bhumika Shardul said that she had to walk 30 km in negative 7 degrees Celsius. The soldiers were pointing guns towards the students, but the locals fed us food. However, we are safe and happy to return home.

Along with Bhumika, Nisha Indure (SB Colony), Shrutika Chavan (Kalda Corner), Piyush Kamatamkar, Yash Kamatamkar (Sangeeta Colony), Ajinkya Jadhav (Farola, Bidkin) and Sangharsh Sanap (Deulgaon Raja, Buldhana) arrived at Chikalthana international airport by plane from Delhi on Thursday. The family and relatives had reached the airport in the evening after receiving the news of their arrival. The plane landed at around 7 pm. One by one the students were coming out of the airport, the students and the family were hugging each other and tears were flowing from everyone’s eyes. The parents and relatives were happy as their children returned home safely from the great crisis. Rohidas Shardul, Sangeeta Shardul, Ratnam Kumar Indure, Kiran Indure, Hemant Chavan, Rakesh Kamatamkar, Pushpa Kamatamkar, Nandkishore Jadhav, Sambhaji Jadhav and others were present on the occasion.

Walked for 25 km

Shrutika Chavan said, we had to walk for 25 km. Took refuge at the bus stop and also stopped at a church. The mobile had no charging. Overcoming all adversity somehow we reached Poland. Bhumika said she had to go to the bunker on the 9th floor after the air siren sounded. This had to be done 5 to 6 times a day.

Atmosphere of war is terrible

Nisha Indure said the atmosphere of the war is very frightening. Drones go through the air. We had collapsed mentally and emotionally. Ajinkya Jadhav said, the struggle to return home started from February 27. I arrived safely in the city today and my family was happy.