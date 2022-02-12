Waluj mourns demise of industry czar Rahul Bajaj

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 12: The Waluj industrial area mourned the demise of renowned industrialist and former Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj on Saturday. As soon as the news of Rahul Bajaj's demise spread, the office-bearers of industrialists and trade unions rekindled his memories.

After Bajaj launched Bajaj Auto in the 80's, this area developed rapidly and the name of Waluj spread in the country and abroad. Bajaj Auto led to establishment of thousands of industries in the area and provided employment to many.

The news of Rahul Bajaj's demise shocked the business community. Many entrepreneurs and workers of Waluj MIDC paid tributes to Rahul Bajaj, expressing their feelings that the area developed and flourished due to him.

Rahul Bajaj's body will be cremated at Akurdi on Sunday. All members of Bajaj Auto Employees union and shop representatives will leave for Pune to attend the funeral tomorrow, said union president Vijay Pawar, secretary Satyajeet Deshmukh, working president Prabhakar Bhosale, vice-president Prakash Mandhare and others. Senior executives from companies in the industrial sector, and many from the social and political spheres will also be attending the funeral.