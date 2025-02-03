Wanted criminal arrested after two years on the Run

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After evading law enforcement for two years, a notorious criminal wanted in eight serious cases, including murder and attempted murder, was finally arrested by the Crime Branch on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Pawan Anil Divekar (29, Mill Corner). The accused was involved in multiple violent crimes, including an attempted murder in 2023, a murder attempt in Pundliknagar, and creating public terror with weapons. Acting on a tip-off Inspector Sandeep Gurme and Sub-Inspector Pravin Wagh that the suspect would visit Mukundwadi crematorium, police officers devised a strategic trap. The operation, led by senior inspectors and crime branch officials Vijay Nikam, Manohar Gite, Vijay Bhanuse, and Krishna Gayke, resulted in the successful apprehension of the fugitive. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in tackling organized crime in the city, as authorities continue efforts to bring absconding criminals to justice.

Involvement in a High-Profile Murder Case:

On December 11, 2023, Gajanan Taur was murdered, and Pawan was in the victim's car during the attack. Later, Pawan attempted to kill Rohit Tati Pamulwar, one of the accused in Taur’s murder. Having previously served three and a half years in prison for a 2019 Pundliknagar murder case, Pawan continued his criminal activities in both Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.