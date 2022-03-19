Water challenge run held to raise funds for STP project

Initiative by E H for Donwada village in Phulambri tehsil

Aurangabad, March 19:

A drainage system project with sewage treatment plant (STP) for Donwada village in Phulambri tehsil is being set up by the Endress Hauser (E H) India. In order to raise funds for this project, a unique initiative called ‘Water Challenge Run’ was taken by the company on Saturday to raise funds for the completion of the STP plant. The run was held with the participation of 150 employees of the company. All the staff participated in this marathon of about 5km, from the entrance of the village. Speaking on the occasion, CII Maharashtra president N Shriram said that every house in the village will be connected with the drainage line. With this plant, the wastewater can be processed and used for agriculture. CII Marathwada zonal chairman Prasad Kokil, entrepreneur Sunil Kirdak, Sandeep Tulapurkar, marketing head (E H), Sarpanch Sunita Mokle and villagers were present for the event.