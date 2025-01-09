Water connections severed to recover dues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Thursday, the municipal corporation took action against property owners in Narali Baugh who had outstanding property taxes exceeding Rs one lakh. Their water connections were severed.

In Narali Baugh, Ambadas Waghlavane owes Rs 2.22 lakh; Syed Khayyum owes Rs 1.67 lakh and Rukamanbai Deshmukh owes Rs 1.60 lakh in property tax arrears. Despite being served notices regarding the tax dues, these property owners failed to pay the outstanding amounts. As a result, under the guidance of assistant commissioner (Zone I), Sanjay Suradkar, the tax superintendent Avinash Maddi and his team took action.