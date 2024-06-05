Water scarcity is a burning issue

(comments on election)

Shlok Bagdiya (Pharmacist): The city has been facing water scarcity for several years. Youths hope and believe that the newly elected MP and Government will first solve the issue of water scarcity in the city and rural areas of the district. Our city being the capital of Marathwada, is in utmost need of development of IT industry and other sectors by inviting many new companies and make the city be recognised on a national level. Special attention should be paid to enhancing the skills of youths so that they can become job givers rather than job seekers.

Box

Jobs opportunities to be given on local to national

Manisha Ballal (youth leader): Youths have high hopes with newly elected Members of Parliament (MP), including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. There is a need to resolve the water scarcity issue as people have to wander here and there in search of water. Youth hope that new job opportunities should be given and unemployment should be reduced on local to national levels. There is a need to stop rising inflation and privatisation-commercialisation of education. Efforts should be taken to stop the declining ratio of girls in higher education.