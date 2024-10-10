Water supply restores after 12 hours

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

The repair of a 1200 mm diameter water pipeline that burst at the Pharola Water Treatment Plant around 3 pm on Wednesday took 12 hours to complete, allowing water to flow into the city. The repair work was finished at 2 am on Thursday, and water reached the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) of the city by 3 am.

The Chhatrapati Sambhaninagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak confirmed that the water supply to the city resumed after the repairs. The burst pipeline had halted the city's water supply, disrupting the schedule for areas that were supposed to receive water in the afternoon. As a result, there was a significant water shortage in many neighbourhoods. Areas that did not receive water were prioritised for supply first, followed by the resumption of regular water supply.

Phalak asserted that care was being taken to ensure that the water supply would not be disrupted during the Navaratri and Vijayadashami.