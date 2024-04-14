We should remain constantly awake for battle of existence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:“This is a battle for our existence and we should remain constantly awake for it,” said

Milind Inamdar (Sarkar), a descendant of Bhima-Koregaon battle commander-in-chief Siddhanak Mahar. He was speaking in an award presentation ceremony organised at Cidco Hudco on Sunday as part of the birth anniversary celebration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Milind Inamdar urged young boys and girls to follow the message of Dr Ambedkar ‘Educate, Agitate and Organise.’

“The difference between good and bad should be recognised as communal forces rear their heads. One should not forget the Bhima-Koregaon struggle. I will come back to this city to explain the history,” he said.

Celebration in Cidco, Hudco, Mukundwadi, Ambedkarnagar, MIDC, Chikalthana

The enthusiasm among the participants of processions at the different places including Cidco, Hudco, Mukundwadi, Sanjaynagar, N-2 Cidco, Ambedkarnagar, Brijwadi, Masnatpur-Ashoknagar, MIDC Chikalthana, was noticeable. There was zeal among Bhimsainiks due to songs like ‘Sarva Deshat, Bhimrao Majha Powerful. There was a huge crowd to watch Lezim and the laser show organised by Raju Shinde Mitra Mandal. A ‘Reception Cell’ was installed at Mukundwadi by Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The tableaux of Gautam Buddha and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar organised by Vanschit Bahujan Aghadi at Ambedkarnagar were the cynosure of all eyes. Young girls and boys were dancing with dance in Nagarjun Mandal. MP Imtiaz Jaleel also guided the followers.

A ‘Bhimgeet’ programme by Panchashila Bhalerao was held at Hudoc and received applause from the audience. There was a huge rush of people to watch the processions.