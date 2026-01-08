We will develop CSN as vibrant city: CM Fadnavis

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “We will develop Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a vibrant city. It has immense potential and should be recognised among India's major cities. This city will be the next destination of the State and will not stop now,” said Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister, during the 'talk show' organised in the city on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said that the CSN has the same potential as other big cities like Pune and Mumbai.

“Because of DMIC-AURIC, this city will emerge as a magnet for industries. The ecosystem here is like a magnet. This city has proven itself as an EV capital. Industries like Toyota, JSW, and Ather have come here. When industrialists and investors come here, they fall in love with the infrastructure. In future, more industries will invest here. Let there be some suspense for now,” he said. Devendra Fadnavis said that an incubation centre would be started for startups and Rs 50 crore was allocated for it.

Box

When he was asked about this city, he said, they are going to elect the mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the first time while earlier, the mayor of Aurangabad was elected. “Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj kept the glory of Hindutva alive. That is why the city is named Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. We will continue to get inspiration from his name,” he said.

He said when the DMIC was announced for this region, the work here was completed at the fastest pace. “Auric is an ambitious project of the Prime Minister. A road was sanctioned for DMIC and Bidkin connectivity and Samruddhi connectivity would be provided,” he asserted. He said that Rs 100 crore was given to the CSMC for roads in 2015.

"An anti-encroachment drive was conducted here recently. We also need to provide assistance for those roads. All DP roads need to be freed from encroachments, these roads need to be strengthened. The city needs to be made pothole-free in the next three to five years,” he added.

Box

City to receive regular water supply

He said that a test was conducted on the 3000-horsepower pump of this project and the city would receive water in the next two months.

“The population of cities increased, but there were no schemes. Encroachments sprang up and the number of slums increased. In 2014, the Modi government, recognising that 65 per cent of the GDP comes from cities, brought in schemes like Smart City and Amrut City. This city used to receive Rs 300 crore earlier, but Rs 1000 crore was given through the Amrut scheme. This city is moving forward through economic development and infrastructure development,” he said.

He said that Samruddhi Mahamarg is his dream project. “The concept of the highway came to me in 2001. When I became Chief Minister in 2014, I presented the concept of the highway. Many people dismissed it as madness. The project was completed in four years,” he said.

The CM said that large aircraft should land in the city and the runway is important for this.

"A total of Rs 800 crore has been sanctioned for it. Once large aircraft start landing, and international flights begin operating. People from Germany and France find Pune very convenient. Sambhajinagar will also have a similar image in the future,” he asserted.