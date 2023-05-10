Wedding photographer commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 42-year-old wedding photographer from Banewadi committed suicide by hanging himself. The incident came to the fore on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identifed as Sunil Baburao Jadhav.

Police said, Jadhav’s family members noticed him hanging in the kitchen. They took him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in an unconscious condition, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

A case of accidental death has been registered with Vedantnagar police station.

