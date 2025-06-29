Welcome arch demolished in Mukundwadi, locals demand reconstruction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A welcome arch modeled after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was demolished by the municipal corporation on Sunday evening in Sanjaynagar, Mukundwadi, triggering public anger and demands for its immediate reconstruction.

The structure was funded through the discretionary fund of former corporator and ex-school education committee chairperson Sarita Sasane and was built with due permission from the public works department. Local residents alleged that no notice was served prior to the demolition and claimed the arch was a cultural landmark symbolising education, equality, and Ambedkarite ideals. The administration cited development work as the reason, but many felt the move was insensitive and disrespectful. Citizens have urged the civic body to rebuild the arch at the same site, preserving its symbolic value.

