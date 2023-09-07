White tigress delivers three cubs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The white tigress at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) Siddharth Garden Zoo, Arpita, gave birth to three cubs, on Thursday between 7 am and 2 pm. With the arrival of three cubs, the strength of tigers in the zoo has reached 14.

The tigress is under the observation of a veterinarian. The cubs are hale and hearty in condition and are consuming mother’s milk. Arpita seemed to be cheerful and was seen taking care of the cubs. Presently, the CSMC has deployed staff to keep a vigil on the tigress and cubs and take care of them 24x7. The cubs have been born to the tiger Veer and tigress Arpita, said the Chief Garden Officer Vijay Patil adding that the zoo will now have 14 tigers including six white and eight yellow-tigers.

It is learnt that the natural habitat developed in the zoo for the big cats is favourable for their reproduction (birth of tigers). So far, 43 tigers have been born in the zoo. The CSMC had sent the cubs after attaining their adolescent age to different zoos in India as per the guidelines of Central Zoo Authority (CZA). Of all the tigresses in the zoo, Samruddhi has given birth to 12 tiger cubs. It may be noted that the municipal corporation brought a pair of yellow tigers from Punjab’s Satbir Zoo in 1995 and a pair of white tigers from Orissa’s Bhubaneshwar zoo. Hence these pairs delivered 43 tiger cubs, so far, it is learnt.