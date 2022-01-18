Will BAMU take action against officers, employees involved in 127 Cr irregularities?

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

All eyes are towards the probe report being conducted by pro-vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Shyam Shirsath into Rs 127 crore irregularities.

There is a billion dollar question of whether the administration will take action against the guilty.

It may be noted that irregularities in purchasing materials at higher than the market price or without calling tenders surfaced in Bamu. The Government had appointed a committee in 2017 led by the then joint director of Higher Education (Aurangabad division) Dr Dhamanskar Committee.

The panel submitted the report to the Government. But, before this, the report was leaked on social media creating a sensation in the education field. The members of different authorities including the Management Council’ took the matter seriously.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant directed vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole to take action against the officers and employees who are guilty.

On receiving the report online, the administration called all the departments to submit the related documents to verify them. It also set up a panel to examine the document and hold the officers and employees responsible for the scam. According to sources, the committee is likely to submit the report before the end of the current month.

“However, there is a billion-dollar question whether the university will take action against them as officers and employees are supported by different political parties,” the sources said.