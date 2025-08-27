Will MJP be able to accommodate 200 MLD of water in 30 ESRs by December?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has recently directed the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to complete the first phase of the new water supply scheme by the end of December. If implemented on time, the city will receive an additional 200 MLD of water within four months. Along with the 170 MLD from existing schemes, the total water supply to the city will reach 370 MLD. The plan aims to ensure daily water supply to citizens. For this, 30 new elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) will be ready by December-end.

So far, MJP has completed five ESRs, but they are not operational as they are yet to be connected to the old pipelines. Once the additional 200 MLD comes in December, demand for ESRs will increase. Out of the proposed 55 ESRs under the new scheme, 30 will be completed in the first phase.

In addition, colonies without water pipelines will be connected with 1,911 km of pipelines. Of this, 1,150 km have already been laid, while the remaining 760 km must be completed within the next seven months.

12 joints pending on main pipeline

A main water pipeline of 2,500 mm diameter is being laid from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi over a distance of 38.45 km. Work on 37.73 km has already been completed, with only 12 joints left. For this, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will need to schedule a shutdown, which will be taken after the Ganeshotsav festival.