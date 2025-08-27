Winchester School celebrates Krishna Janmashtami

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester School recently hosted a spectacular Krishna Janmashtami celebration.

The entire school community came together to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, with students taking centre stage in organising and participating in various activities. Pre–primary and primary students came in colourful beautiful attire like Krishna and Radha.

School director Dr Afsar Khan emphasized the importance of celebrating festivals like Krishna Janmashtami as means to instil cultural values and traditions among the younger generation.