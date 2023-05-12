Winchesterians shine at CBSE 10th Board

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School students secured 100% result in the CBSE Xth examination with all 28 students coming out with flying colours. Abhijeet Shejul topped the batch by scoring 94.4 % marks followed by Mohammed Mustafa Qureshi (90.6 %) and Shaikh Rehan (90.4%). A total of eight students scored 80% and above marks and the rest scored the first class.

Principal Dr Afsar Khan congratulated the students, their parents and teachers for the excellent performance.