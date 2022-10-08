Woman abused for her caste

Aurangabad:

A case was registered in the Cidco police station under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the husband and the in-laws for abusing a woman on her caste. According to police, the woman in her complaint said that her husband Kunal Dhumal, mother-in-law Bharti Dhumal, father-in-law Kachrulal Dhumal and other three persons abused her on her caste and also physically and mentally tortured her. A case has been registered in the Cidco police station and the investigation of the matter has been handed over to assistant commissioner of police, Cidco.