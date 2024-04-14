Woman abused under false job promise

Case registered at Vedantnagar police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 24-year-old man allegedly molested a woman under the pretense of securing her a job in a bank. A case has been registered against Sachin Bharat Ade (24, Parthwadi Tanda, Partur, Jalna), in the Vedantnagar police station.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 3, 2023. The victim, a 20-year-old resident of Jaibhavaninagar, received a call from an unknown number from Sachin, who enticed her with promises of employment, citing his position in the bank and previous successful placements of girls. Sachin's advances escalated over time, leading to a meeting at a cafe where he coerced the victim into taking photos and later raped her in a lodge in the city. But after that he started avoiding her. The girl then told her parents about the incident. Finally, a case was registered in Vedantnagar police station on April 13.