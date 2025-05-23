Woman, father booked for hiding second marriage to claim alimony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vedantnagar Police have booked a woman and her father for concealing her second marriage to fraudulently obtain Rs 2.5 lakh alimony from her first husband.

The complaint was filed by 33-year-old Abhilash Kirtivaar, a Vidyanagar resident, who married Dhanshree on December 18, 2018, in a traditional ceremony, gifting her gold ornaments. Following domestic disputes, she left his home on April 20, 2020, and later filed an alimony claim. Dhanshree submitted an affidavit declaring she had not remarried or lived with anyone else, receiving Rs 2.5 lakh in alimony on May 6. However, it later emerged that she had married a teacher from Narkhed, Nagpur district, on March 24. Both Dhanshree and her father are now accused of cheating and misleading the court by hiding the second marriage.