Woman gives birth to triplets after complicated caesarean delivery

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

The Obstetrics and Gynaecology of Government Medical College and Hospital conducted a complicated complicated caesarean delivery. The patient who was suffering from jaundice delivered triplets. The woman was given four bags of fresh frozen plasma and two bags of blood for the caesarean.

She gave birth to two daughters and one son. The weight of the three babies, is 1.4 km (first), 1.5 kg (second) and 1.7 kg (third) respectively.

Unit head Dr Vijay Kalyankar and resident doctors Dr Pratiksha Kandalkar, Dr Amita Kakde, Dr Murgesh, under the guidance of Dr Shrinivas Gudappa, did the caesarean successfully. Dr Vijay Kalyankar said that one in 10,000 women gives birth to triplets. She said that three or four patients deliver triplets in a year at GMCH. “The present pregnant patent was suffering from jaundice and had an impact on blood clotting. There was a threat of bleeding during the surgery, so, fresh frozen plasma was used along with giving blood,” she added.