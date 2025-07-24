Woman-led startup turns banyan tree pulp into biodegradable sanitary pads

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

At a time when most startups chase quick returns, one woman-led venture is quietly creating long-term impact converting banyan tree waste into biodegradable sanitary pads while uplifting rural women and local farmers.

As city emerges as a growing startup hub, tier-2 cities are following suit, particularly with a surge in women-led innovation. Incubated under MAGIC (Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council), this initiative runs on the motto “by the women, for the women.” Among them, Hapeefive Biocompatible Sanitary Pads, launched in 2022 by Jalgaon-based pharmacist Archna Mahajan, stands out. With a team of 33 self help group (SHG) women eight in production and the rest in outreach Mahajan operates the venture sustainably. Unlike conventional sanitary pads that take 500 to 800 years to break down, Hapeefive pads are crafted from banyan tree stem pulp and biodegradable. Known for its high absorbency, the banyan pulp serves as a natural, biodegradable solution to menstrual hygiene. This eco-friendly model also supports local agriculture. Initially sourcing banyan stems at no cost, the startup now pays farmers for the raw material, generating a new income stream. Grants from various government bodies have further empowered the venture, while patented technology and lab certifications ensure product quality and safety.

Small-town product, metro reach

“We currently supply our sanitary pads to Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi,” says the founder. Despite being a small-town startup, our reach to metros proves that quality and sustainability know no boundaries.

Startup creates new income source for farmers

Typically, decomposing this waste costs Rs 2–3 per tree. However, the startup began with zero-cost stems, reducing overheads and advancing sustainable practices. Now, by paying farmers, it is enabling rural economic upliftment.

Startups chasing instant money miss the bigger picture

Speaking to Lokmat Times, Archna Mahajan shared, “If any startup genuinely believes in creating social impact, society will always remember them. But if the sole focus is quick profit, then the very purpose of entrepreneurship is lost. Every new venture must accept that the first two to three years will be filled with challenges only after that does the growth graph rise. Incubation support, like that provided by Magic, plays a vital role in helping and scaling.”