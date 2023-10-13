Woman raped on lure of marrying her

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man who met a 21-year-old woman on the social media and raped her on the pretext of marrying her. A case has been registered against the accused Vaibhav Jondhale (Rajangaon) with the Waluj MIDC police station.

The victim met Vaibhav on Instagram four years back. They became friends and later came close. They started liking each other. They exchanged their phone numbers and often used to chat. Once Vaibhav called her to Ranjangaon at a hotel and raped her promising her that he will marry her. Later, he established physical relations with her on several occasions. Recently, he started ignoring her and also refused to marry her. She then lodged a complaint. Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Sachin Pagote is further investigating the case.