Work of overhead water tanks going on at a snail’s pace

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The construction work of eight overhead water tanks in the city is going on at a snail’s pace, causing inconvenience to people. The temperature of the city is rising day by day. So, citizens are crying out for water. Their water demand has increased four times in the city.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is firm on its schedule of supplying water on the eighth and twelfth day. Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) will hand over the new overhead water tanks to the civic body before summer. Citizens were assured of supplying water every two days. However, the eight water tanks will transferred after the end of the summer season.

A total of 59 overhead water tanks are being constructed in the city under the new water supply scheme. The court directed the MJP, GVPR (contractor), to complete the work of 11 water tanks immediately. The construction company has faced technical difficulties during the past few days. Although April ends, the work of the water tanks has not been completed.

The water tanks at Shakyanagar, Pratapnagar, N-2 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground, Himayat Baugh are being tested currently. The water tank of Nakshatrawadi has already been tested. Therefore, the five tanks will be handed over to the CSMC in two to three weeks.

Earlier, the water tanks of the TV Center and Hanuman Tekdi were handed over to the Corporation. It was said that construction work of tanks at SFS, Garkheda and Delhi Gate area is also in the final stage while work at Ketli Garden and Parijatnagar is in progress. After the end of summer, three water tanks will be transferred to the civic body.