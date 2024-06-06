Work of Shivajinagar underpass gets impetus, giant girder installed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The work of Shivaji Railway underpass got impetus with the installation of a giant girder on Thursday.

The work of installation of the girder began at 10.30 am today. The team of officers and employees with the help of two big cranes installed the girder at 2 pm today after four and half hours of effort.

Laying cement boxes below the girder will be done after this. Significantly, readymade cement boxes will be used. The cement boxes will be pushed 5 cm per hour under the railway tracks.

The girder work gave impetus for the underpass. The railway machinery was on tenterhooks while installing the girder with the help of cranes.

Assistant divisional engineer of South Central Railway (Nanded division) Chandramohan, junior engineer Milind Jadhav, Vivek Wankar and others were present.

In the first attempt, the earth caved in while installing the girder. On this, the machinery became alert and the work was then completed by placing wooden planks under the legs of the crane.

There was a crowd of onlookers while the work was going on.

After laying the girder, the cement boxes prepared for the underway will be installed in the space of the railway track in the next four days. Later, the girder will be removed.

How cement boxes to be pushed under the tracks?

Cement boxes have been constructed near the railway line. Before laying the box, a separate base was made of cement concrete under it. The cement boxes will now be pushed under the railway tracks through the machinery. Railway engineers said that the boxes would be pushed at a distance of 5 cm per hour.

Speed of train to be 20 km per hour

The speed of trains has been reduced to 20 km per hour between the railway station and Mukundwadi railway station due to the installation of girder. Nanded bound trains are accelerating the speed only after Mukundwadi station. Some trains ran late today.

What is height of Shivajinagar underpass?

For the Shivajinagar underpass, two separate boxes have been made for the movement of vehicles. The boxes are 5.50 meters in length and 4.50 meters in height, while the entire underpass will be 22.76 meters long.