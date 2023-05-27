Workshop on 'NAAC System' held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

M P Law College held a workshop on the ‘Changes in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and New Grading System’ on the college premises on Friday to clear doubts of the law college staffers.

Principals and NAAC coordinators of 27 law colleges from different parts of the state arrived to attend the workshop. NAAC advisor Dr Sujata P Shanbhag and assistant advisor Dr Priya Narayana guided the participants in three sessions in detail about the accreditation. College principal Dr C M Rao delivered the presidential speech.

Associate professor and IQAC coordinator Dr Aparna Kottapalle explained the objective behind hosting the workshop. Earlier, adv Amruta Kaur Johar introduced the dignitaries.

Dr Uma Shinde conducted the proceedings of the programme while vice-principal Shrikishan Morey proposed a vote of thanks. Teaching and non-teaching employees made efforts for the success of the event.