Workshop on NEP 20 held in Women's College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A one-day workshop on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focusing on curriculum and skill evaluation, was successfully conducted today at Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women. Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui said pure knowledge leads to innovation. He advised the students to develop skills for life.

Educators, policymakers and academic leaders discussed the implementation of the NEP with particular emphasis on reimagining curriculum frameworks and revamping skill assessment techniques in higher education.

Dr Bharati Gawali, Dr Muhammad Shaikh, and Dr Abdul Rafey were the guests on the occasion. D. Ayesha Durrani and Dr Mumtaz Baig were the conveners of the workshop. Dr Khan Mahlaqa compered the session.

Key sessions covered integrating experiential learning, holistic development, and interdisciplinary teaching approaches, aligning with NEP 2020’s vision to foster critical thinking and innovation in students. Vice Principal Dr Vidya Pradhan, Dr Mohd. Mohseen and Dr Megha Roy took the efforts for the success of the event.