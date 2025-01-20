Workshop on ‘Voice Dubbing’ conducted at Dramatics Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day workshop on ‘Voice and Dubbing’ was organised at the Department of Dramatics of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday.

The students were introduced to various technical and creative skills under the guidance of well-known voice artist and trainer Sandeep Hastak. He explained the different types of voices over.

“Even a soft voice can be effective if used properly. There are various opportunities in the fields of ads, animation, audiobooks and film dubbing. A fast and engaging voice is an important part of animation,” he said.

He stressed the importance of emotions, resolution and pausing in dialogues at the right places in dubbing. "Learning the technique of matching the dialogue with the character's lips while dubbing is the key to success," he noted. Head of the Department Dr Vaishali Bodhale made an introductory speech.