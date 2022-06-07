World Environment Day at Podar International

Aurangabad, June 7: The World Environment Day was celebrated at Podar International School CBSE. The day is observed to raise global awareness to take positive environmental action to protect nature. There is only one Earth and we need to protect it to enable cleaner, greener and sustainable living in harmony with nature, was the theme of the celebration.

Trees were planted on the school campus to create a green corner. Principal Ravinder Rana, vice-principal Neelam Agarwal, co-ordinators and teachers were present.