World Environment Day celebrated with great fervour in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The World Environment Day was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm by government offices as tree plantation programmes were conducted in different parts of the city to mark the occasion on Wednesday.

Under the guidance of the chief conservator of forests (CCF) Hanmant Dhumal and deputy conservator of forests (DCF) S V Mankawar, the office of the Range Forest Office (RFO, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) conducted a tree plantation programme at Himayat Baugh campus to celebrate the day (on June 5). The honorary wildlife warden Dr Kishore Pathak was the guest of honour. The RFO Dadasaheb Taur, other forest officials and personnel, apart from college students were present on the occasion.

The Department of Social Forestry also conducted a programme to celebrate the day at its office. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kirti Jamdade and others were present on the occasion. Dr Pathak guided the officials and personnel present on the occasion. Through a slide show presentation on myriad trees, Dr Pathak briefed upon the importance of biodiversity; pin-pointed the need of protecting the environment through implementing strict ban on plastic usage, encouraging to save power, shift to renewable energy and planting atleast two saplings near houses to curb pollution. Later on, a tree plantation was done on the campus.

CSMC active in tree plantation

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has planted 955 saplings of various species in different parts of the city to mark the day. The additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil inaugurated the tree plantation drive at Ramanagar. A total of 355 saplings were planted in the green belt at Ramnagar; 450 at late Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Garden and 100 on the campus of Zone Number 7 office. The city engineer A B Deshmukh, chief garden superintendent Vijay Patil, public relations officer Ahmed Tauseef, junior engineer (garden section) Swapnali Mane, former mayor Bapu Ghadamode, garden supervisor and others staff were present on the occasion.

The CSMC also undertook the drive in association with Indian Oil corporation at Nehru Botanical Garden (N-8 Cidco). The deputy commissioner (solid waste management) Ravindra Jogdand and IOC’s Deepak Sinha, Dheeraj Kumar and others were present while planting 50 saplings here. A pledge to protect environment was also taken on the occasion.

The tree plantation programme was also conducted at CSMC solid waste management cell. The dignitaries including a Christian priest Janak Devkate, Jaywant Kulkarni, Arpita Sharad, Shubhangi Nagare, Geetanjali Khamekar and others were present on the occasion.

On June 6, the CSMC planted 200 saplings at Harsul garbage processing plant. The city engineer A B Deshmukh and deputy commissioner (solid waste) Ravindra Jogdand inaugurated the drive. Food Safety Officer Ravindra Ghadamode, sanitary inspector Vishal Kharat and others were also present on the occasion.