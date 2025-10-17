Youth assaulted over female friends dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 22-year-old youth, Shubham Lahane (resident of Gajanannagar), was assaulted and attacked with an iron object by four individuals for allegedly calling and contacting two girls. Shubham sustained injuries in the attack. The incident occurred on October 15 around 9.30 pm at the Chikalthana Industrial Area.

On October 15, Shubham had called a girl friend of his friend Hariom Adhav, as well as another girl, using Hariom’s mobile phone. During a disagreement, Shubham tried to explain his side to them. This incident came to the attention of the accused Mayur Pagare, Sarthak More, Yash Ambhore (all residents of Chetananagar, Harsul), and Snehal Devre (Hanumannagar).

Around 9 pm the same night, the accused confronted Shubham at the warehouse where he works in the Chikalthana Industrial Area and physically assaulted him. Shubham later sought medical treatment and filed a complaint at the MIDC Cidco Police Station. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against Devre, Ambhore, More, and Pagare.