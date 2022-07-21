Youth commits suicide

Aurangabad, July 21:

A 29-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Bauddhanagar in Jawahar Colony area. The incident came to the fore on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Fakirchand Gaikwad.

Ravindra hanged himself to a ceiling with a saree in his bedroom. When it was noticed Rajendra Thorat and Rohit Gaikwad rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital in an unconscious condition where the doctors declared him dead at around 9 am. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station.