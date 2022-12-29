Youth dies after falling down from terrace

Aurangabad:

A youth lost his balance while walking on the terrace and fell to his death. The incident took place at Chandmari in New Nandanvan Colony on Thursday around 2 am. The deceased has been identified as Azmat Khan Ismail Khan Pathan (30, Abdimandi).

According to police, Azmat Khan was working in a transport company in Waluj industrial area. He used to come home late at night after finishing work. After dinner he used to go for a walk on the terrace of the house every day. As usual, on Wednesday at midnight, he was walking on the terrace. Around two in the morning, he fell from the terrace and fell on the stairs. His neck got stuck in the clothesline. Hearing the noise, his brother and other family members rushed for help and admitted him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Chawani police station. Police constable SD Sonwane is further investigating the case.