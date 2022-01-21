Youth dies as motorcycle slides

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

A youth died as his speeding motorcycle slid near Hotel Navnirman at Shivrai Phata on Aurangabad - Ahmednagar Highway on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Umesh Gangadhar Shinde (35, Jikthan, Gangapur).

Police said, Shinde was going on his motorcycle (MH20 FD 6199) on Thursday night from Waluj. His speeding motorcycle slid at Shivrai Phata. He fell in a ditch and his motorcycle fell on him. He was seriously injured and fell unconscious.

On Friday morning, the commuters noticed and informed Waluj police about the accident. The police rushed Shinde to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. Last rites were performed on him on Friday afternoon.

A case of accidental death has been registered in Waluj police station while head constable Namdev Malode is further investigating the case.