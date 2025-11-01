Youth electrocuted to death in Vaijapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 36-year-old man died after suffering a severe electric shock in Vaijapur town on Saturday morning around 9.30 am.

The deceased has been identified as Sharad Bankar. According to reports, Sharad was trimming branches of a tree in front of his house when one of the branches accidentally fell on a high-voltage power line, causing an electric current to pass through it. He was electrocuted on the spot. Family members rushed him to the sub-district hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. Post-mortem was conducted at the sub-district hospital later in the afternoon. He is survived by his parents, wife, one son, and a sister. Sharad was the only son of his parents, and his sudden death has left the entire family devastated.