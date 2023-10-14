Youth ends life after watching movie

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 19-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself at this residence on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Anand Adagale (Bhavsinghpura).

According to details, Abhishek Adagale who is a B Sc-Nursing course student, came to live with his aunt at Uttaranagri in the city two years ago. He watched a movie with his cousins at a theatre on Friday night.

Both his grandmother and he were at home on Saturday afternoon. When Abhishek’s grandmother was in a hall, he went to his room and ended his life by hanging himself. He did not come out of the room for a long time.

The incident came to light at 1 pm when his grandmother went to see him in his room. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Padagaon for 14 days. He was cured of the disorder. He also stayed at his aunt’s house for some days after the treatment. He had also kept a photo on his mobile phone taken with his family members after watching a movie.

His parents started living in Bhavsinghpura. His father was running a grocery shop in the same area. Making the last phone call, Abhishek talked with his mother happily, at 10 am, today. However, he took an extreme step after some time. The cause of his taking the extreme step could not be ascertained. Constable R K Tambore is on the case.