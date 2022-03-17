Youth going home for Holi dies in accident

Aurangabad, March 17:

A private travel bus dashed a tractor-trolley near Aland village on Aurangabad - Jalgaon Road on Thursday evening. A passenger Ganesh Umakant Chaudhary (29, Punkheda, Raver, Jalgaon) going from Aurangabad to his home at Raver for the Holi celebration died after falling from the driver’s cabin on the cement road.

Police said the bus (MH09 CA 1812) was going from Aurangabad to Jalgaon on Thursday at around 5 pm. The bus dashed a trolley from back near Aland. Ganesh was sitting in the driver’s cabin and he fell out of the bus from the window and smashed on the cement road. He was severely injured. The Vadod Bazar police rushed to the spot and took Ganesh to Phulambri sub-district hospital in an ambulance. Dr Angad Ghule declared him dead after the examination.

A case has been registered with Vadod Bazar police while beat jamadar Datta More is further investigating the case under the guidance of API Aarti Jadhav.

Deceased Ganesh Chaudary was working in a private company at Pune. He came to Aurangabad to meet his parents. He was going to his native village at Jalgaon for celebrating Holi. He is survived by his parents and a younger brother.