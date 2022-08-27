Zoological Park to bring laurels to Aurangabad

- ASCDCL-funded project valuing Rs 150 crore is expected to be completed in one and a half years.

- The proposals for Tiger Safari and Leopard Safari are lying in limbo.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) hopes that the ambitious mega project - Aurangabad Zoological Park - will help Aurangabad to shine on the national and international level and will be the most sought after destination amongst the tourists in future.

The mega project is the first of its kind in Maharashtra to be developed on 100 acres of land at Mitmita by spending Rs 150 crore. The proposed works are going on a war-footing basis. Meanwhile, the Phase I works are nearing completion and hoped the whole project to be completed in the next 15 to 18 months.

CZA’s conditional approval

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) set up a small size zoo on the Siddharth Garden campus in 1983. A couple of years ago, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) cancelled the permission stating that the zoo lacks adequate space for the movement of the wildlife animals and also there is an absence of their natural habitat. Later on, the AMC submitted an undertaking stating that it will set up a large-sized zoo and shift all the wildlife animals at Mitmita. Hence the CZA granted tentative permission and also approved the submitted Master Plan by AMC.

Ongoing works

ASCDCL provided aid of Rs 150 crore for the park. The construction of a heightened compound wall is nearing completion, while the works like the construction of internal roads, erection of big shelters for wildlife animals, water storage tanks, entrance gate, conservation of natural source of water, ticket window, parking of a vehicle, lavatory and drinking water for visitors, etc are underway. The works are underway with a target to complete the project in the coming one and a half years, said the ASCDCL project manager Imran Khan. Aditya Tiwari and media analyst Arpita Sharad were also present on the occasion.

Tiger Safari, Leopard Safari

The ASCDCL has also proposed a Tiger Safari and Leopard Safari near this mega zoo. Both project will be developed on 40 hectares of land. The ASCDCL had sent the proposals for approval to the state government and is waiting for the possession of land from the district administration. We will need 20 hectares of land to develop each Safari, said the ASCDCL project manager.

Meanwhile, the ASCDCL officials expressed their concern saying that an additional fund of Rs 100 crore is required for these two safaris. There is no provision of funds for it by ASCDCL. Hence, the required funds will have to be attracted from the Central and the State Governments, they said.

Obstructions in approach road

The proposed approach road for the Aurangabad Zoological Park is passing adjacent to the AMC school in Padegaon. It is observed that there are several obstructions in the way. There is a dire need for a political will to resolve it. Incidentally, no political party is ready to show interest in it, it is learnt.