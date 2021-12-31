ZP standing committee meeting on Jan 5

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

The meeting of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) standing committee will be held in the Panchayat Samiti hall on January 5.

The meeting is expected to discuss the planning of the funds received from the District Planning Committee. The members are expressing displeasure over the absence of the chairperson of the construction and finance departments. The issue will be raised in the meeting. In the earlier meeting, member Ramesh Gaikwad had alleged fraud in the procurement of batteries, inverters and water purifiers in the health department. He was not satisfied with the inquiry report submitted by the administration. As a result, the inquiry is being re-investigated. This issue will also be raised in the meeting.