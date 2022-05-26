Aim is to discover and hone the hidden talents in badminton, says DCBA president Ameeta Singh

New Delhi, May 26 Delhi Capital Badminton Association (DCBA) president Dr Ameeta Singh on Thursday said that her aim is to discover and hone the hidden talents in the sport with organising the tournament like Delhi State Ranking prize money badminton championship 2022.

Giving information about the event, Ameeta Singh said that a total of three tournaments were to be held in the prize money series, in which the second tournament is currently being played.

The former badminton player and sports administrator said that this was the first time in Delhi that internationally recognised software was used in the tournament.

"The aim of DCBA is to discover and hone the hidden talent in the game of badminton so that the players of Delhi can achieve success at the national and international level," added the former Uttar Pradesh minister.

Over 1700 badminton players are participating in the different categories in the Delhi state ranking prize money badminton championship 2022, which started here on May 23.

The tournament has two categories, Under 13 to Masters and above 75 years. Pool A comprises players in the age group of Under 13, 15, 17 and Pool B from Under 19 to 75+. All Pool B matches were played from 23rd May to 25th May and Pool A matches all started from 25th May.

Ameeta Singh encouraged the players by giving best wishes to all the participants. During the inauguration of the tournament, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, SP Singh, General Secretary, Indian Olympic Association Rajeev Mehta, Padmashree Madhumita Bisht, coaches of Badminton Academy, former and current badminton players and others were also present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor