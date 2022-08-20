BWF names Lakshya Sen ‘NEXT GEN; SUPER-STAR

The Badminton World Championship is all set to kickstart on Sunday at Tokyo and ahead of the much-awaited event, BWF has released a video exclusively on Lakshya Sen, who is India’s No.1 Men’s singles player at the moment. BWF has called the 20-year old as a Next Gen Superstar and the video features Badmintion aficionado and YouTuber Chun Keat Yew, who describes Lakshya’s journey over the last year.

The video begins with Lakshya Sen’s winning moment when he defeated Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the semifinals of the All England Open earlier this year. CK Yew then goes on to mention about Lakshya’s first BWF title which came at the Indian Open ealier this year. After winning the Super 500 title by defeating World Champion Loh Kean Yew in the final, Lakshya went on to make back-to-back appearances in final at the All England Championships and German Open. He also played a big role in India’s Thomas Cup winning title as he drew first blood in the final by defeating Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting in the Men’s Singles.

CK Yew also used some stats to compare Lakshya Sen’s win percentage so far in his career with World No.1 Viktor Axelsen and other great players in the sport. “Lakshya has a win rate of 72% from about 270 matches over his young career so far. A win rate of over 70% is a significant milestone in professonal sport,” he said. Viktor Axelsen meanwhile has a win rate of 76%, while legends Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan has 84 % and 83% respectively. However in 2022, Viktor Axelsen has a whopping win rate of 97% winning 34 out of 35 mathes and the only player to defeat him this year was Lakshya Sen at the German Open semifinal.Lakshya Sen is currently ranked inside the Top 10 in the World ranking and the World No.10 enters the upcoming World Championships as the 9th seed. He takes on Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in the first round.

