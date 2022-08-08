Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs congratulate Sindhu

Hyderabad/Amaravati, Aug 8 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday congratulated ace shuttle P. V. Sindhu on winning the gold medal at Commonwealth Games.

Chief Minister KCR greeted Sindhu and conveyed his wishes.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated Sindhu on clinching gold.

The Telugu badminton star defeated Michelle Li (Canada) in straight sets in the women's finals.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated Kidambi Srikanth on bagging bronze in the men's section.

Describing their performance as an inspiration to youngsters, he also congratulated the Indian contingent for putting India in a place of pride in medals tally.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor