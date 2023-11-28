2023 AUPBx Awards Show Empowers Startups towards Self-Sufficient  Growth

L-R- Madhura Mohadikar Antani, Meenal Mohadikar, Sailee Dhamdhere

The upcoming second season of the marquee AUPBx awards show is set to be an excellent opportunity for Artists, Entrepreneurs, Startups, and Businesses aiming to self-drive growth.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Aamhi Udyogini Pratishthan, an iconic organization driving entrepreneurship, is set to organize the second AUPBx Awards Show 2023. Through these annual awards, AUPBx honors the creativity, individuality, and professional excellence of artists, entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs from all over India.

The 2023 edition of the awards continues the great progress made in 2022. Over 500 entries were received during the first-ever AUPBx Awards Show. For this year, the estimate is that over 1000 businesses may participate in the 2023 edition on December 16, 2023.

Established on March 8, 1997, Aamhi Udyogini Pratishthan is a trust founded as an outcome of Mrs. Meenal Mohadikar’s vision. The organization started by championing the cause of women entrepreneurs. With the platform’s growth, they have chosen inclusivity and will continue championing the cause of entrepreneurship. The trust hosted the first-ever AUPBx Awards Show last year. This was an inclusive platform where talented artists, entrepreneurs, startup founders, and professionals were recognized.



Unlike last year, this year’s awards are set to expand their pan-India coverage with greater integration of digital technology. The initial screening, which was earlier carried out in the form of telephonic interviews by the AUPBx team, has now been replaced with a digital process wherein the applicants need to fill in their details and answer questions through a digital form and questionnaire, which is available on the organization’s website. This year, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), the nodal investment promotion agency under the government of Maharashtra, has also joined the AUPBx Awards Show as the sponsor. The process has already been registered; more than 14 applications were received on the first day.

The top 100 shortlisted applicants can attend virtual training sessions by dignitaries from Atal Incubation Center, Mumbai, and also a potential opportunity to network with investors. These will be focused on providing guidelines for seed funding one’s own business. The top 20 winners will be able to gain pan-India visibility through media campaigns facilitated by the AUPBX team. Further, the participants will also be issued a certificate to boost their brand credibility.

Instead of providing funding opportunities to a handful of startups, this year’s event aims to boost awareness about the brand’s various digital marketing opportunities and empower the business founders by training them to achieve self-sufficiency through seed funding and availing of the various Government Schemes. To achieve this objective, a holistic digital platform is being created wherein the applicants can see the relevant information related to eligibility and apply for funding from credible government institutions under the schemes launched by state or central governments.



The journey of Aamhi Udyogini Pratishthan started with the vision of empowering women. But with time, they added men, too, as they have realized the importance of changing with time and the need to bring inclusivity. Through the Aamhi Udyogini Pratishthan platform, the aim is to identify and honor the incredible potential dispersed all over India. The event and the integrated paid promotional opportunities for the Award Winners will help the participating companies achieve tremendous brand awareness.



About Aamhi Udyogini Trust:



Established on Women’s Day, 1997, Aamhi Udyogini has evolved from a small initiative to a major organization today. They started by working towards women’s empowerment and promoting female entrepreneurship but soon decided to change with time and be inclusive of genders. The organization is led by the vision of its founder, Mrs. Meenal Mohadikar. It has the support and guidance of well-known entrepreneurs and business personalities such as Shri V. V. Deshpande. Smt. Rajani Dandekar, Mr. Pradeep Varma, Smt. Pushpa Trilokekar & many more. It is headquartered at Dadar (W) Mumbai and has branches in New Mumbai, Kalyan, Borivali, Thane, Goregaon, Pune, Nasik, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, and Dubai. The upcoming AUPBx Awards Show is the first time the trust is organizing such an event to boost the number of entrepreneurs across India.

