20th August BGMI Redeem Codes - Grab Today's Special Drop

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 20: The latest BGMI redeem codes are here, offering players in this action game a chance to collect the Juicebox Backpack, a vibrant accessory to brighten up any battleground. These limited-use codes are capped at 10 redemptions each.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. EFZBZ9KUBC5DSBAG

2. EFZCZNVWMQ3KNX5X

3. EFZDZMMASGCVXW64

4. EFZEZTSCACPW6QEF

5. EFZFZVT9QKPH6K3P

6. EFZGZ69T5NX4TCQ6

7. EFZHZ3DB3UHJGTDU

8. EFZIZRC7AEQ63RMN

9. EFZJZU84K7CHJM77

10. EFZKZ7AQTJ35NHBK

11. EFZLZBKNARWDAM4V

12. EFZMZX49XPFCJNE9

13. EFZNZ9VP9TRDM97J

14. EFZOZG8BDWM6PD3P

15. EFZPZ4UBCA5KXWN5

16. EFZQZUTJ7XVHSHH5

17. EFZRZRUBXGKHXUV5

18. EFZVZXSSG39XWD3P

19. EFZTZJTV4RN8WF7H

20. EFZUZ58PJK6K7SM4

21. EFZBAZ5FESJXGV4E

22. EFZBBZES5EB95UBT

23. EFZBCZN83KDQWJFA

24. EFZBDZ9DSJPXCME6

25. EFZBEZCMRJ9JVC7B

26. EFZBFZ8NGE3BDVKN

27. EFZBGZPG7SWWNEP8

28. EFZBHZNUK7GMQ564

29. EFZBIZ6VRACANE7S

30. EFZBJZN5JHKP4SHG

31. EFZBKZECDT9VBUSF

32. EFZBLZTGVXXXFTM3

33. EFZBMZAWWJ9NE5JR

34. EFZBNZPPDMUXU59T

35. EFZBOZDH44EFKUFQ

36. EFZBPZRC6VJSBCDX

37. EFZBQZG4D4KHFSP7

38. EFZBRZDK957SEPDN

39. EFZBVZ8RBNDBFKXA

40. EFZBTZ4HMV669X7A

41. EFZBUZHMWN3TME36

42. EFZCAZFP8DB4PUS9

43. EFZCBZG7TPG4GUD7

44. EFZCCZ39NV4AP9XD

45. EFZCDZMQJ3MQD7QH

46. EFZCEZ5MWDNDTK6H

47. EFZCFZ8MX5FMF45T

48. EFZCGZDJ6P66NXUA

49. EFZCHZV7TB3PHCNF

50. EFZCIZVGS3QGBT9U

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

