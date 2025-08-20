20th August BGMI Redeem Codes - Grab Today's Special Drop
By ANI | Updated: August 20, 2025 14:05 IST2025-08-20T13:57:12+5:302025-08-20T14:05:12+5:30
BusinessWire India Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 20: The latest BGMI redeem codes are here, offering players in this action ...
BusinessWire India
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 20: The latest BGMI redeem codes are here, offering players in this action game a chance to collect the Juicebox Backpack, a vibrant accessory to brighten up any battleground. These limited-use codes are capped at 10 redemptions each.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. EFZBZ9KUBC5DSBAG
2. EFZCZNVWMQ3KNX5X
3. EFZDZMMASGCVXW64
4. EFZEZTSCACPW6QEF
5. EFZFZVT9QKPH6K3P
6. EFZGZ69T5NX4TCQ6
7. EFZHZ3DB3UHJGTDU
8. EFZIZRC7AEQ63RMN
9. EFZJZU84K7CHJM77
10. EFZKZ7AQTJ35NHBK
11. EFZLZBKNARWDAM4V
12. EFZMZX49XPFCJNE9
13. EFZNZ9VP9TRDM97J
14. EFZOZG8BDWM6PD3P
15. EFZPZ4UBCA5KXWN5
16. EFZQZUTJ7XVHSHH5
17. EFZRZRUBXGKHXUV5
18. EFZVZXSSG39XWD3P
19. EFZTZJTV4RN8WF7H
20. EFZUZ58PJK6K7SM4
21. EFZBAZ5FESJXGV4E
22. EFZBBZES5EB95UBT
23. EFZBCZN83KDQWJFA
24. EFZBDZ9DSJPXCME6
25. EFZBEZCMRJ9JVC7B
26. EFZBFZ8NGE3BDVKN
27. EFZBGZPG7SWWNEP8
28. EFZBHZNUK7GMQ564
29. EFZBIZ6VRACANE7S
30. EFZBJZN5JHKP4SHG
31. EFZBKZECDT9VBUSF
32. EFZBLZTGVXXXFTM3
33. EFZBMZAWWJ9NE5JR
34. EFZBNZPPDMUXU59T
35. EFZBOZDH44EFKUFQ
36. EFZBPZRC6VJSBCDX
37. EFZBQZG4D4KHFSP7
38. EFZBRZDK957SEPDN
39. EFZBVZ8RBNDBFKXA
40. EFZBTZ4HMV669X7A
41. EFZBUZHMWN3TME36
42. EFZCAZFP8DB4PUS9
43. EFZCBZG7TPG4GUD7
44. EFZCCZ39NV4AP9XD
45. EFZCDZMQJ3MQD7QH
46. EFZCEZ5MWDNDTK6H
47. EFZCFZ8MX5FMF45T
48. EFZCGZDJ6P66NXUA
49. EFZCHZV7TB3PHCNF
50. EFZCIZVGS3QGBT9U
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app