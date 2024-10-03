24th Asian Business & Social Forum 2024 and 1st Edition Dr. JC Chaudhry Excellence Awards 2024, Dubai

New Delhi [India] October 3: AsiaOne Media Group successfully organised the 24th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum: Greatest Brands and Leaders 2024, on Friday, 27th September at the J W Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai. A hallmark event that took place in Dubai, a city of innovation, luxury, and endless possibilities was a one-day affair. This prestigious gathering served as a nexus for collaboration, recognition, and celebration across the spheres of business, diplomacy, and social impact, transcending borders and fostering meaningful connections. AsiaOne, a trailblazing force in the realm of international summits and B2B publications, has been instrumental in bridging the gap between Asian brands and global recognition. Under the astute leadership of Mr. Rajat Raj Shukal, AsiaOne has emerged as a beacon of excellence, empowering businesses and thought leaders to realise their full potential on the global stage. With a commitment to fostering dialogue, innovation, and collaboration, AsiaOne has continued to redefine the landscape of business and social engagement.

Dr. JC Chaudhry Excellence Awards

Dr. JC Chaudhry Excellence Awards, a highlight of the 24th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum, is a prestigious recognition that celebrates leaders and organisations in the GCC region for their remarkable achievements in business and contributions to societal progress. Named after the visionary Dr. JC Chaudhry, the award honours individuals and companies that exemplify the harmonious balance between commercial success and social responsibility. With a focus on sustainability, ethical governance, and long-term societal impact, the award seeks to inspire continuous excellence while fostering positive change within the community. This recognition not only elevates the stature of its recipients but also amplifies their influence through extensive media coverage and access to a network of innovators at various forums of AsiaOne Media Group.

Keynote Speech by Dr. JC Chaudhry

On this wonderful occasion, Dr. J.C. Chaudhry shared in his speech, “I firmly believe that life, obtained after millions of generations, should never be wasted. Most people use only a small fraction of their true potential, often unaware of the vast possibilities within them. I began my business with just $200, and through the guidance of numerology, I grew it into a billion-dollar enterprise over 30 years. Numerology has taught me invaluable lessons, and even after 40 years of study, I still consider myself a student, constantly learning and experimenting. Every individual should strive to unlock their full capabilities and avoid unnecessary pitfalls.”

Keynote Speech by the Chief Guest – Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, H'nble Member of Parliament, Government of India

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Honourable Member of Parliament, Government of India, also addressed the gentry with his keynote speech, “As a proud citizen of India, I feel honoured to represent my great nation at the 24th edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum. This prestigious event brings together industrious leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world to engage in meaningful dialogue. I would like to applaud AsiaOne for organising such an impactful summit. As a regular reader of AsiaOne Magazine, it remains my go-to source for credible news and insights about Asia's progress and entrepreneurship.

India’s economic growth and expanding diplomatic influence have garnered respect globally. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has undergone a significant transformation over the past decade, now recognised as a key player in global affairs. India has championed causes such as climate change, terrorism, and global peace. Through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, we continue to lead on renewable energy. India has made remarkable strides domestically, including becoming the world’s largest digital payment maker and the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. Our policies have lifted millions out of poverty, connected villages with digital infrastructure, and enhanced education and healthcare services. The world is taking notice of India's success, and I invite you all to explore the vast opportunities in India. The India-UAE partnership remains strong, built on peace, progress, and prosperity. Together, we can achieve even greater success.”

We had other keynote speeches from Mr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Actor and Managing Director, BnW Development, H.E. Dr. Chrisina Rahm, Founder, DRC Ventures, Mr. Clayton Thomas, Founder & CEO, The ROOT Brands, Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, MD, Aakash Healthcare, Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman, Hindustan Group of Institutions and Chancellor of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Mr. Puneet Gaur, COO, Next Quarter, Mr. Jagmohan Singh, Founder, JSA and Mr. Derwin Hunt, Founder & CEO, Hunt Innovations LLC.

Dr. JC Chaudhry Excellence Awards recognizes initiatives that integrate environmental sustainability, foster societal growth, promote innovation, and uphold ethical governance, ensuring long-term positive impact on communities and industries.

Below are the winners of Dr. J. C. Chaudhry Excellence Awards 2024 at the 24th Asian Business & Social Forum, Dubai

Mr. Mohan Jashanmal, Regional General Manager, Jashanmal National Company LLC Ms. Fatima Al Taei, Emirati Actress, The UAE Film Industry Ms. Amal Albalooshi, Director, Special Projects, Ministry of Community Development, Government of UAE Mr. Jamal Bin Saif Aljarwan, Former Secretary General, The UAE International Investors Council Mr. Ismail Al Hammadi, Founder and CEO, Biznet Consulting LLC Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO, Burjeel Holdings Mr. Khalid Al Ali, Regional Director – Africa, Dubai Chambers Mr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Advisor, Seed Group Dr. Sara Al Madani, Serial Entrepreneur and Public Speaker, UAE Ms. Deepti Sadhwani, Singer & Actress, The Indian Film Industry Ms. Nayla Al Khaja, Director and Producer, The UAE Film Industry Mr. Marwan Jassim Al Sarkal, Managing Partner, Chapter 3 LLC

