40+ Ex-NPDI Leaders Launch FTA Global, Unveiling Industry-First 'Team-as-a-Subscription' Model

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 21: In a bold move set to disrupt the traditional marketing agency model, over 40 senior leaders from Neil Patel Digital India (NPDI) have joined forces to launch FTA Global offering Marketing Teams as a Subscription, built on three core principles: Fast, Tactical, and Accountable. No locked-in contracts. Pay only if performance improves.

Positioned as an anti-agency, FTA Global is a reset button for how marketing should truly operate. The idea was sparked by NPDI's top performers - leaders who consistently delivered high-impact results but felt disappointed by an outdated industry playbook: rigid scopes, hierarchical delays, and harassment being considered as a new normal by global management.

FTA introduces a first-of-its-kind 'Team-as-a-Subscription' (TaaS) model - embedded, full-stack growth pods that operate across SEO, Paid Media, Content, Creative, and Analytics. Traditionally reserved for high-budget brands, these dedicated teams are now accessible through FTA's efficient and AI-powered delivery model. By integrating directly into client workflows, enabling real-time strategy shifts, async-first execution, and outcome-driven focus, the cost savings are passed on to brands, making top-tier execution affordable.

The delivery process is further powered by FTA's proprietary Quant SEO framework, which includes the AI Citation Score (AICS), a first-in-industry metric that helps brands increase visibility in AI-generated search results.

"We didn't create FTA to be just another agency," said Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder, FTA Global. "We created it to fix what's broken. Brands don't need decks and delays they need agile, embedded teams that deliver outcomes. FTA is our answer to that need."

"With our Team-as-a-Subscription model, we're offering something radically different: agile pods, async delivery, and zero fluff. Just fast-moving, accountable execution," he added.

FTA is purpose-built to solve real problems with legacy agencies such as disjointed handovers, inflexible scopes, bloated retainers, and lack of strategic agility. With its integrated dedicated team structure and AI-assisted workflows, brands can now scale growth faster, more flexibly, and without long-term contracts. In fact, brands aren't billed if results aren't delivered for the month, putting accountability at the heart of every engagement.

With 40+ team members already onboard, FTA plans to grow to 100+ professionals by the end of 2025 and partner with 50+ brands by year-end.

About FTA Global

FTA Global is a next-generation marketing services company founded by Senthil Kumar Hariram, a veteran with 18+ years of experience who co-built NPDI from the ground up to $5M+ ARR. FTA replaces the outdated agency model with fast, embedded, and accountable growth pods, offered as a monthly subscription. These full-stack teams across SEO, Paid Media, Content, Creative, and Analytics integrate directly into brand workflows to deliver high-impact, measurable growth at speed.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691777/FTA_Logo.jpg

