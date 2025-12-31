40 Under 40: The Leaders Redefining Industries in 2025
New Delhi [India], December 31: The future of leadership is being shaped by a new generation of visionaries who are redefining success across industries. Powered by World Brand Affairs, this curated list recognises exceptional individuals whose innovation, influence, and execution are driving meaningful and measurable change.
From technology and entrepreneurship to finance, creative industries, and social impact, these leaders are setting new benchmarks through bold thinking and decisive action. They exemplify excellence, resilience, and the rare ability to transform ideas into lasting impact.
United by vision, courage, and a willingness to lead from the front, this year's honorees represent the true power of young leadership in a rapidly evolving world, offering not just a glimpse into the future, but actively building it.
1. Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO of Meesho
2. Shashwat Goenka, Vice Chairman at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group
3. Saudamini Naik, Applied AI ML Director of JP Morgan Asset Management
4. Prashant Jain, National Outcomes Head at Unacademy
5. Rridham Jittendra, Founder of On Quality Life Movement (OQLF)
6. Yogesh Bulchandani, Founder and CEO of Sunrise Capital
7. Banish Dhar, Principal Advisor to the Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group
8. Hema Thakur, Research Mentor and Author
9. Abhimanyu Singh Shekhawat, Founder and CEO of County Inn
10. Anirudh Kala, Founder & CEO of Elstellar International Pvt. Ltd.
11. Nehal Shah, Director at Allied Digital
12. Vikram Ramesh, Head of Project and Design at Panattoni India
13. Nikhil Namit, Producer & CEO of Reel Life Production
14. Dev Mitra, Managing Partner of Matrix Venture Studio
15. Pravin Kavitake, Founder and CEO of Healthcare Scientific
16. Aniket Shinde, Founder & Coach of Billionaire Aniket Healing & Coaching LLP
17. Veeraj Shah, Chairman of Veeraj Group
18. Anand Mandhane, Head of Finance at TORM India
19. Advocate Siddhant S Malegaonkar, Senior Partner at Malegaonkar & Associates
20. Dr. Adv. Keshava H B, Founder & Managing Partner of Baskaran Associates LLP
21. Veluri Sai Ram, CEO & Managing Director of Shanmukha Caterers Pvt Ltd
22. Raviraj Vikas Takawane, Managing Director of Siddheshwar Group
23. Saumya Garg, CEO of Switz International Pvt Ltd
24. Azhar Qureshi, Director - Business Development (International Business) at Beautyflex Inks
25. Avisekh Sharma, CEO at Nextbigbox
26. Prof. Preetiraj Pattnaik, Secretary at Institute of Management and Information Science (IMIS), Bhubaneswar
27. Vignesh Kumaran, Head of Products, KFin Technologies Limited
28. Ashis Jain, Director - Procurement at Vesuvius India Limited
29. Chetan M Krishna, Enterprise Agile Coach and Advanced SAFe Practice Consultant
30. CA Drashti Shah, Founder of Accounting Farm Pvt Ltd
31. Abhishek Pratap Singh, Founder & CEO of Digital Abhiyan Pvt Ltd
32. Amit Mantri, Director of Thar Ventures
33. Saurav Agarwal, Senior Manager - Solutions Architecture and Engineering at NVIDIA
34. Neesha Bhati, Director and Founder of Acetrex
35. Riddhi Chhabria Asrani, Founder and CEO of All Stars Digital
36. Avantika Singh, Director- Business and Partnerships at Jify
37. Sunnyraj Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Chat360
38. Pooja Rasal Awate, Head Corporate Relations of NL Dalmia Institute of Management
39. Snehal Gholap, Marketing Head of Wockhardt Research Team
40. Amit Kumar Sen, GM - Design, Projects & Maintenance at Kaya Limited
As industries continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, these leaders stand out for their vision, integrity, and unwavering commitment to progress. This recognition celebrates individuals who are inspiring the next generation and redefining what leadership looks like in 2025 and beyond.
