4th Youth Ideathon 2024 concludes with grand showcase of top 100 teen innovators at IIT Delhi

New Delhi [India] October 11 :The 4th edition of the 'Youth Ideathon 2024,' which brought together over 1.8 lakh young innovators from more than 5,000 schools across India, culminated today at a gala showcase of innovation from the Top 100 teen innovators at IIT Delhi, a statement added.

Organised by ThinkStartup and Management Entrepreneurship Professional Skills Council (MEPSC) in association with Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) and IIT Delhi, Youth Ideathon is an innovation and entrepreneurship competition designed specifically for school students from Classes 4-12.

A total of six teams secured grants worth Rs 1 lakh per idea during the Youth Ideathon, as per the statement.

The event featured innovative social experiments, such as collaboration with The Kid Company, where school students could list, sell, and raise investments for their ideas, fostering real-world business experience.

The Top 100 teams got engaged into real entrepreneurship by selling their innovation and getting crowd funding of Rs 40 lakh on The Kid Company platform.

Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director of skill education and training, CBSE, Ministry of Education, Government of India, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, "The overwhelming response to Youth Ideathon 2024 is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of India's young minds. CBSE is proud to support initiatives like this, which cultivate creativity, problem-solving skills, and an entrepreneurial mindset from a young age."

Anil Pokhriyal, CEO, Management and Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council said, "Youth Ideathon 2024 has proven that India's school students are brimming with ideas and potential. Our role is to provide them with the right tools and opportunities to turn their ideas into reality. This competition is not just about innovation; it's about building a stronger, self-reliant India driven by young entrepreneurs."

The competition, spread across five stages, welcomed entries from students in two categories- Junior (Class 4 to Class 8) and Senior (Class 9 to Class 12). A record-breaking 1.8 lakh students from over 5000 schools actively participated in the competition.

More than 53,000 teams submitted their initial entries, showcasing a wide range of creative solutions. After a rigorous selection process, 1500 teams advanced to present their ideas through video pitches, and 500 teams were awarded Rs. 1000 each to develop prototypes and showcase their projects.

