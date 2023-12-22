50,000 Delhi NCR car owners take the Delhi Govt & Park+ pledge to combat air pollution

● Initiative launched in collaboration with Delhi Govt, to educate and encourage car owners to ditch their cars and use public transport

● Additionally, as part of the program, Park+ to plant 10,000 trees in Delhi NCR

New Delhi (India), December 22: Park+, a super app for car owners, today announced its partnership with Delhi Govt, to launch the Park+ Pledge program. The initiative aims to encourage car owners to adopt various best practices to improve the air quality in Delhi NCR. As part of the program, Park+ users can take the pledge on the Park+ app and share it with their friends on social media platforms.

Steps to take the pledge:

Open the Park+, App

Click on the take the Park+ Pledge icon

Generate your pledge certificate

Share the certificate on your social media handle

Commenting on the development, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+ said, “As a socially aware & responsible brand we are immensely proud to launch the Park+ Pledge Program. This initiative in collaboration with Delhi Govt, is geared to address the current air pollution at an individual level. With over 1 crore car owners on our app, we are encouraging all of them to take the Park+ Pledge to use public transport as much as possible. The idea is to reduce carbon emissions at an individual level and generate impact from the grassroot level. By downloading the Park+ app a user can take the pledge and generate a certificate which can then be shared with friends to spread the word. Within 48 hours of launching this initiative we have received over 50,000+ signups. We are confident of getting additional support and look forward to playing a pivotal role in improving the air quality in Delhi NCR.

Commencing on the partnership Ms. Shilpa Shinde, IAS, Managing Director at Delhi Transport Corporation said, “The recent launch of 500 new electric buses in Delhi is a significant step toward curbing pollution, and the Government is steadfast in its commitment to improving the environmental situation in the city. The addition of these buses brings the total number of electric buses in Delhi to an impressive 1300, making it the city with the highest fleet of electric buses in the country. This move is expected to have a substantial impact on reducing carbon emissions and enhancing the overall air quality.

Apart from this, to bring ease of mobility to the citizens, the Delhi government has launched initiatives like a One Delhi App that allows users to access all bus stops, bus and metro routes, fares, expected time of arrival (ETA) of buses and metro, and also free travel for women in DTC buses. This holistic approach to improving the public transportation system aligns with the broader goal of environmental sustainability.

The idea behind the Park+ Pledge is not just commendable but also impactful. By motivating users to switch to public transport, the program contributes significantly to minimizing the carbon footprint at the grassroots level. The ease with which users can take the pledge through the Park+ app, generate a certificate, and share it with others is a testament to the simplicity and effectiveness of this initiative.

Such collaborations between private entities and the government are crucial for achieving sustainable and impactful changes. I applaud Park+ for its commitment to environmental responsibility and social awareness. I encourage citizens to actively participate in the Park+ Pledge Program, contributing to a cleaner and greener Delhi.”

About Park+

Founded in 2019 by Amit Lakhotia, Park+ is a super app for car owners that solve the daily challenges faced by car owners – ranging from parking, FASTag management, car insurance, automated vehicle access control systems and EV charging stations. Backed by Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners & Epiq Capital, Park+ today hosts India’s largest community of car owners on its platform. Park+ is present in 2,500+ residential societies, 250+ offices and 35+ malls across 25+ Indian cities, including Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Mumbai. For more information, please visit: https://parkplus.io/

